The Inter-Party Advisory Council has dissolved its Interim National Committee led by Leonard Ezenwa, the National Chairman of Action Alliance Congress.

The President of the Council, Chief Peter Ameh, announced the dissolution at a news conference after the council’s General Assembly meeting held in Abuja.

He recalled the Court of Appeal judgment that described the de-registration of 22 political parties as unconstitutional.

Ameh, also the National Chairman of the Peoples Progressives Alliance, said the council also constituted a new electoral committee to conduct an election for new executives of the council on September 5.

He said: “The General Assembly of the council has unanimously passed a motion dissolving the Leonard Ezenwa-led interim committee and set up an Electoral Committee for the conduct of the 2020 National Executive Council elections.

“We have set up a new electoral committee to conduct election on September 5 to bring a new set of leaders that will work for general interest of the Nigerian people.”

Members of the electoral committee, according to Ameh, are Abdulkadir Salam of Labour Party and Alhaji Musa Taka of Advanced Congress of Democrats.

Others are Bamigboye Abiodun of Socialist Party of Nigeria, Don Harmattan of Peoples Coalition Party and Dr. Emeka Okengwu of Alliance of Social Democrats.

“The leadership of the council could only be attained through election.

“The interim committee was set up in February after the Independent National Electoral Commission deregistered 74 political parties.”

Ameh commended the Appeal Court’s judgment which said that de-registration of 22 political parties was unconstitutional, describing it as a land mark judgment which has expanded political space for Nigerians.

He said the judgment had reinstated the rights of all Nigerians to associate with any political party of their choice and seek elections.

“The Appeal Court judgment has brought hope to our democracy,” he said.