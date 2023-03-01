IPAC congratulates Tinubu, urges aggrieved to respect democracy

The Inter-Party Advisory Council in Lagos State on Wednesday congratulated the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his victory in the February 25, 2023 presidential election as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Its Chairman, Olusegun Mobolaji, made IPAC’s position known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

He urged aggrieved persons and political parties not satisfied with the outcome of the election to follow the lawful path.

According to him, all Nigerians must respect the democracy and the country.

Mobolaji said: “We want to congratulate Bola Tinubu of APC for his emergence as the winner of the just-concluded presidential election in Nigeria.

“It is a game and contest.

“A winner must emerge as declared by INEC.

“We have to respect our democracy, we have to respect the rule of law, and we have to respect our system.

“We implore anyone that has anything to contend on the results to toe the right path, they should remember this is our country and the way we handle it is how we are going to meet it.

“We should follow the right path if anyone has anything to challenge, either directly through the INEC or the party.

“Let us approach the court of law as stipulated by the constitution and the Electoral Act.”

The IPAC chairman expressed the belief that INEC, as promised, would do the right justice to whatever complaints anyone might have.

Mobolaji urged the electoral umpire to address all complaints and grievances accordingly.

He added: “This election has come and it has been done.

“Though, there are a lot of challenges and complaints here and there, especially concerning the BVAS (Bimodal Voter Accreditation System) and transmission of results.

“People really complained that they could not trust the results because they were not electronically transmitted through the BVAS, but INEC has to conclude the process it started.

“Again, I congratulate the winner.

“We give glory to God.

“This is democracy, we respect it, we must respect this country Nigeria and respect ourselves.

“Let us maintain peace, be in harmony, be calm and approach things according to law.

“This is our Nigeria and we have to make it good.”

NAN reports that the INEC on Wednesday declared Tinubu of the APC winner of the poll.

It said Tinubu polled a total vote of 8,794,726 votes to emerge winner of the election, while Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party garnered a total of 6,984,520 votes and Peter Obi of the Labour Party got 6,101,533 votes.