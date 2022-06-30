IOT West Africa ends in Lagos, experts proffer solutions to Nigeria’s power, water needs

The Landmark Conference and International Centre, Lagos, was alive for three days for value-added discussions, exhibition opportunities, and knowledge-sharing benefits, at the IOT West Africa event.

The strictly technology-based exhibition and conference were designed to further proffer solutions to challenges faced by individuals, corporate organisations and the government at large on sustenance provision of water and power or energy needs in Nigeria.

The highly impressive event was a unique avenue, showcasing different innovative technological appliances and applications developed by several companies, both at home and abroad in the areas of renewable energy, technological breakthroughs, and the new paradigm shift in the financial ecosystem.

The event saw a huge turnout of visitors and investors between the 21st of June and the 23rd, 2022 from over twenty-five technology companies, and technology start-ups doting cubicles, with the display of their various innovations.

They were from varying sectors of the economy from Logistics, Health, Cable Television Companies, Telecommunication, Power, Interior Designs, ecosystems, Agriculture, Transportation, e-Commerce, Education, and Crypto-currency, among others.

The e-conference was divided into panel sections. One, focused on power, water and energy and the second panel was on emerging technologies, and education where several solutions-related topics were discussed at length by selected companies and experts.

The main attraction was the impacts of technology application globally and attendant implications for sustainable developments in Nigeria.

Thirteen Tech-savvy professionals enlighten the participants on the benefits and importance of adopting technology in rapidly and dynamic homes, offices and industrial hubs.

According to the experts, ”IOT or technology is not just to solve challenges in all sectors, but to build and recruit next generation of technology problems solvers for Nigeria. People who can use technology to address problems from a very tender age (Secondary and Tertiary Institutions specifically)”.

In the area of health, panelists agreed on creating a platform for affordable health care, transportation, financial services, education and renewable energy mix.

More importantly globally blood application through the l developed by Beta life, a technology start-up by two young Nigerians. Mubarak Ayeni and Mattew Ogah was exhibited. The website www.betalife.com for blood donation was earlier unveiled at the University of Lagos Teaching Hospital, LUTH, during the World Blood Donor Day celebration.

This unique value addition to affordable health care in the area of blood donation has had another opportunity to various health brands in the country.

Vertex, an American company partners with other notable Nigerian companies like Adanian Labs to organise the event.

Nigeria was chosen arguably as a result of its potential as an emerging market in Africa and as one of the most populous countries in the world.

Adewale Saka, Chief Operating Officer, TRANSFER IT, Akinlolu Ajayi Obe Director Trinar Solar, Tomi Are, Business Developer, IOT Africa Network, and Engineer Sulaiman Azeez, Sales Engineer, CHINT ELECTRONICS, a solution provider of renewable energy and power were quite ecstatic about the IOT West Africa Conference and Exhibition.

To them,” the market, population, opportunities and sustenance development initiatives are right here in Nigeria to be tapped. Despite the challenges in the country, Nigeria remains an investors heaven”.

They were emphatic that with the right policies and skill set manpower in Nigeria, the economy will surely blossom.

Nigeria is currently struggling with in adequate water supply and energy to it’s teeming population despite huge resources spent over the years. Sadly, the country of over 200 million population can only guarantee more than 5,000/megawatts of electricity over the years.

The alleged 16 billion naira spent on electricity by previous government and the privatisation of the electricity are yet to bring succour to Nigerians and it’s industrial needs, despite abundance of gas in the south, solar power in the North and water resources across the country.

Private and industrial bore holes are the saving grace for portable water in homes and offices. Appropriately, the IOT conference and exhibitions , driven by the 21 century technology offer a huge hope for resolution of challenges in the water, and power sector of the Nigerian economy.