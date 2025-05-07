IOM, NiDCOM deepen framework for safer migration, diaspora engagements

Sharon Dimanche, the newly appointed Chief of Mission of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Nigeria, has expressed her commitment to deepening collaboration with the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) towards enhancing safe, orderly, and regular migration while strengthening diaspora engagement strategies.

She stated this during a familiarisation visit to the Chairman/CEO of NiDCOM, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, at the Commission’s Headquarters.

The IOM Chief at the familiarisation visit in Abuja commended NiDCOM’s strides in diaspora engagement and migration management, describing Nigeria’s efforts as exemplary on the continent.

According to Dimanche: “Migration, when well-managed, is a powerful catalyst for sustainable development.

“We recognise the value of the Nigerian diaspora and their outstanding contributions, particularly through remittances, which are the highest in sub-Saharan Africa.”

She also emphasised IOM’s readiness to collaborate more strategically with NiDCOM in areas that will add value to the efforts of the government and deliver on the shared promise of safe migration.

Dimancha added that in 2022, Nigeria received $20.1 billion in diaspora remittances, accounting for 38 percent of sub-Saharan Africa’s total, underscoring the diaspora’s vital role in national development.

IOM and NiDCOM have been engaged in the safe return and reintegration of Nigerians stranded abroad, especially during humanitarian crises.

Responding, Dabiri-Erewa appreciated the visit and reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to working with IOM to deepen existing relationships.

The NiDCOM boss highlighted key areas of interest that require urgent attention and collaboration, including the review and implementation of Nigeria’s Diaspora Policy, capacity development and training opportunities for NiDCOM staff, study tours to enhance institutional learning and exchange, joint awareness campaigns on the risks and dangers of irregular migration, and keeping up with the Standing Committee on Diaspora Matters.

Dabiri-Erewa emphasised that migration must be approached as a developmental issue and expressed optimism that the partnership with IOM would continue to yield impactful results for Nigerians at home and abroad.

