IOM, FG repatriate 155 stranded Nigerian migrants from Libya

The International Organisation for Migration in collaboration with the Federal Government has repatriated 155 Nigerian irregular migrants stranded across various parts of Libya.

This development was announced in a statement issued by the migration agency on Wednesday in Lagos.

The returnees arrived at the Cargo Wing of Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos late on Tuesday evening on board an Al Buraq Air Boeing 737-800 with registration number 5A-DMG.

It added that of the 155 returnees that arrived, 125 were females, 22 males and eight infants.

IOM said officials of the National Emergency Management Agency; Port Health Service; National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons; and Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria were at the airport to receive the returnees.