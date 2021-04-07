The International Organisation for Migration, the migration department of the United Nations, has donated a computer for data management and mapping to Nigerians in Diaspora Commission.

Representing the Organisation, Chukwuemeka Anene said the donation was necessitated by the outcome of the National Migration Working Group that was set up by IOM to bring on board all the stakeholders on migration related issues.

He reiterated IOM’s commitment in ensuring the orderly management of migration data.

Anene added that the pending National Diaspora Policy document be approved by the Federal Executive Committee so as to speed up diaspora engagement in Nigeria.

Receiving the donation on behalf of NIDCOM, Engr. Dr. Sule Yakubu Bassi, who represented the Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa thanked IOM for their support as always and promised that the computer will be used for the purpose for which it was donated.

On the diaspora policy, Bassi, who is the Secretary of the Commission, said he is positive that the document will be approved by the Federal Executive Council very soon.