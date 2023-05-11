IoD celebrates 40 years of excellence

The Institute of Directors Nigeria (IoD), the premier corporate governance institute and a leading promoter of ethical professional standards in Nigeria, has concluded plans to mark 40 years of its existence in grand style.

Dele Alimi, Director General/Chief Executive Officer of The Institute of Directors Nigeria (IoD) said: “The year-long celebration is expected to climax with an anniversary gala, scheduled to hold on Wednesday 17th May, 2023 at the prestigious Eko Hotels and Suites at 5pm prompt.”

“The Special Guest of Honour at the Gala is President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, while for Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, GCFR is the Chairman of the occasion. The Guests of Honour at the event are, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, F.IoD and Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu, F.IoD, CON, while Dr. Mrs. Ije Jidenma, F.IoD, the President of the Institute is the Chief Host.”

According to Alimi, the anniversary gala is intended to serve as a springboard to promote the imperatives of good corporate governance and best practices, while amplifying the contributions of the Institute in the last four decades. The anniversary gala promises to attract the largest gathering of Nigerian policymakers and crème de la crème of leaders in both private and public sectors. The anniversary gala is also expected to feature the presentation of awards to deserving organisations and individuals who have supported the cause of the Institute in the last four decades.

Alimi also added that, the theme of the anniversary is “Celebrating 40 Years of Visionary Leadership and Corporate Governance.”