The International Olympic Committee announced the safeguarding of boxing at next year’s Tokyo Games but its executive board has recommended the suspension of the International Boxing Association.

AIBA, the governing body which presides over amateur boxing, has been banned from helping to organise the sport’s participation in the Japanese capital following an inquiry committee report.

A task force chaired by International Gymnastics Federation President Morinari Watanabe will instead “ensure the delivery” of boxing’s involvement in the Olympics, including qualifying competitions to run from next January to May.

IOC president Thomas Bach said in a statement on www.olympic.org: “Today’s decision was taken in the interest of the athletes and the sport of boxing.

“We want to ensure that the athletes can live their dream and participate in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 while drawing the necessary consequences for AIBA following the recommendations of the Inquiry Committee.

“At the same time, we offer a pathway back to lifting the suspension, but there needs to be further fundamental change.”

Bach added at a press conference: “The IOC Executive Board has decided there will be a boxing tournament at the 2020 Olympic Games in Toyko and there will be an appropriate qualification system for the boxers.

“At the same time, the IOC Executive Board has decided to recommend the suspension of the recognition of AIBA to the IOC Session.”