The Abia State Governor, Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, has reconstituted the Board of Abia Warriors FC and reappointed Pastor Emeka Inyama as the Chairman.

In a statement signed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr. A.C.B. Agbazuere, Inyama was appointed alongside Ugochukwu Onosike as Vice Chairman and Esiaba Ebere as Secretary.

Other Board members are Kingsley Chinkwem, Sunday Onyebinama, John Okeke and Samuel Okoro Agwu.

Inyama, an astute football administrator with 36 years experience and sports marketing guru, was a former Commissioner for Sports in Abia State.

His tenure as Chairman of Abia Warriors guided the Umuahia warlords to become a brand in Nigeria football since gaining promotion to the Nigeria Premiership League.

Abia Warriors of Umuahia kicked off the 2019/2020 on a bright note by defeating Kastina United at the Umuahia township Stadium and held Akwa United to a barren draw in the the resheduled NPFL Matchday 2 played in the main bowl of Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

The Umuahia team will trade tackles with Sunshine Stars of Akure on Wednesday at the Umuahia township stadium in Matchday 3 of the Nigeria Professional Professional League.