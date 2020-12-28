The House of Representatives has denied it apologised to the Presidency over the invitation of President Muhammadu Buhari to offer explanations to the National Assembly on the depreciating security situation in the country.

Buhari, who had at a meeting with the leadership of the House, led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, agreed to honour the summons, later reneged.

The House in a statement on Monday by its spokesman, Benjamin Kalu, however, denied apologising to the Presidency over the invitation of Buhari.

Kalu said in the statement: “It has come to the knowledge of the House that few sections of the media reported that the House apologized to the Presidency over the resolution of the House which arose from the motion sponsored by members from Borno State, requesting for the invitation of the President to brief the nation on the state of insecurity in the country.

“The President or the Presidency as the case may be, never sought for an apology from the House of Representatives for carrying out her constitutional responsibility to the Nigerian electorate.

“Where then did the media get the report that the House as an institution apologized to anyone?

“Media professionals are advised to uphold the ethics of their profession.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the House never apologized to anyone for exercising her constitutional mandate and the 9th Assembly of the House of Representatives under the leadership of Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila will not do anything to desecrate or destroy the critical institution of democracy – the Legislature.

“We strongly believe that President Muhammadu Buhari subscribes to these democratic ethos and ideals as well.”