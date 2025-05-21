Investments remain major drivers of growth and development – Atiku

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has said that investments remain the veritable tool of achieving economic recovery and prosperity.

The former Vice President made the remarks in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital, during the maiden edition of the Taraba State International Investment Forum, TARAVEST 2025.

Atiku, during his speech titled: Unlocking the Potentials of ‘Nature’s Gift to the Nation’ Through External and Domestic Investments, noted that investments are the major drivers of economic growth and development.

According to him, “Indeed, if Taraba aspires to realise its potential and grow its economy sustainably, it must endeavour to leverage private sector resources including finance, skills and technology.

“No Nigerian state has the necessary fiscal and financial space to independently drive growth and achieve sustainable development.

“Building strategic partnerships between the state, private investors, local businesses, and communities is critical in addressing resources gaps and unlocking the potential of the state to facilitate investments.”

“As a private businessman, I recognize that investments, foreign and domestic, drive economic growth and development.”

The event is an investment summit focusing on Taraba investment potential, the agriculture and the solid minerals sectors.

It is to showcase Taraba to the world and the global investment stage.

The Chair of TARAVEST Organizing Committee, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu said Atiku cannot miss out, “where captains of industry, Nigeria’s political leaders and entrepreneurs gather.”

Explaining why it was important to extend an invitation to Atiku, Elumelu said: “Atiku is a leading entrepreneur with strong desire for national growth and economic development. His participation is inspiring.”

Atiku joined business leaders, including Tony Elumelu, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, investors, and members of the Diplomatic Corps at the event.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, commended the Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, for extending an invitation to Atiku to attend the event and for the initiative.

