In a bid to further stimulate economic, infrastructure and industrial development of the state, the Ekiti State Government has expressed its resolve to mobilise all necessary resources to improve the security situation across the state.

Also, the government says it would continue to place high premium on youth development programmes through strengthening of inter-agency collaboration and identification of employment and capacity development opportunities for its teeming youth population.

These were part of the resolutions contained in a communique issued at the end of a two-day high level retreat organised by the state government for members of the Executive Council and Permanent Secretaries in the state civil service, with the theme: “Finishing Well and Sustaining Progressive leadership in Ekiti State”

The retreat took place in Ado-Ekiti between December 3 and 4, 2020, with former Lagos State Governor and Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; former Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima; renowned Economist, Dr. Ayodele Teriba; Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi; and Dr. Otive Igbuzor as resource persons.

In the communiqué, which was made available to newsmen on Sunday, the state government also resolved that governance decisions and programmes would be pursued with a special focus on welfare and well-being of Ekiti people as the central post of its development agenda.

The state government also reiterated its determination to improve the investment climate and attract economic regenerative ventures which will lead to the provision of jobs, empowerment and contribute to State’s Gross Domestic Product.

Stressing the importance of the establishment and operationalization of the agro-processing zone in the State, the communiqué revealed government’s plan to increase investments and focus on agricultural enterprises as well as agricultural-oriented data to improve production of food and cash crops, forestry upgrade and animal husbandry.

It also mandated all Ministries, Departments and Agencies to double their efforts to ensure timely and cost-value delivery of physical infrastructure to set the State as an investment delight and improving living conditions for Ekiti people.

The communiqué also stated that all revenue and investment generating institutions shall intensify efforts towards increasing the liquidity profile of the State and contribute to public funding for development projects.

On the efforts of government to reposition the public service, it stated that government would replicate various State activities such as capacity development, funding opportunities, efficient financial management and ICT at the Local Government level.

According to the communique: “EKSG must increase investments and focus on agricultural enterprises and agricultural-oriented data to improve production of food and cash crops, forestry upgrade, animal husbandry and to achieve the establishment and operationalisation of the agro-processing zone in the State;

“Government shall further redouble its investments in developing the capacity of the public institutions through personnel training, provisioning of working tools and upgrade of facilities.

“In recognition of the current global and national economic outlook, EKSG’s MDA clusters shall recalibrate their priorities with a view to practically deliver with best meaningful outcomes that lead to more prosperous State and people.

“Revenue and investment generating institutions shall intensify efforts towards increasing the liquidity profile of the State and contribute to public funding for development projects.

“As part of the quest to improve on the State’s revenue profile, Government must fast-track its land administration and management programme to ensure certainty and remove arbitrariness in the allocation of land assets in the State.

“Government shall cascade various State activities such as capacity development, funding opportunities, efficient financial management and ICT at the Local Government level.

“Political activities shall be organised in such a manner as to prevent disruption of governance programmes and outcomes.”