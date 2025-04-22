Investing in Tomorrow: Tinubu’s blueprint for youth empowerment and economic prosperity, by Alex Oware

Nigeria, a nation pulsating with youthful energy, stands at a pivotal juncture. With a median age of 17, our demographic reality underscores a fundamental truth: the future of Nigeria is inextricably linked to the well-being and empowerment of its young people. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, recognising this imperative, has embarked on a series of ambitious youth empowerment initiatives and transformative economic reforms, laying the groundwork for a prosperous future led by a well-equipped next generation.

Central to this vision is the launch of the Nigerian Youth Academy (NiYA). This groundbreaking initiative aims to address the nation’s low human capital index and persistent unemployment by providing world-class training in digital literacy, technical skills, entrepreneurship, and the creative industries. NiYA’s mission is clear: to equip millions of young Nigerians with the skills necessary to compete in the global marketplace, transforming them from job seekers to job creators. By fostering a culture of innovation and self-reliance, NiYA is poised to unlock the immense potential of our youth, driving economic growth and social development.

Complementing NiYA are other critical initiatives designed to provide young entrepreneurs with the necessary financial support and resources. The Youth Investment Fund and the Presidential Initiative for Youth Enterprise Clusters are vital instruments in this endeavour, offering access to capital, mentorship, and business development services. Furthermore, the proposed National Youth Development Bank holds the promise of revolutionising access to finance for young entrepreneurs, allowing them to turn their innovative ideas into thriving businesses.

Recognising that education and skills development are the bedrock of youth empowerment, the Tinubu administration has prioritised initiatives aimed at enhancing access to quality education and vocational training. The Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) is a game-changer, expanding access to higher education for countless young Nigerians who might otherwise be unable to afford it. The Three Million Technical Talent Initiative (3MTT) is another crucial step, focusing on providing globally relevant digital and vocational skills to equip our youth for the demands of the modern economy. The iDICE Programme and the refocused Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) also provide critical funding opportunities specifically aimed at tech and creative entrepreneurs, stimulating innovation in key growth sectors.

These youth empowerment initiatives are not isolated efforts; they are intrinsically linked to the broader economic reforms undertaken by the Tinubu administration. The removal of fuel subsidies, while initially challenging, has freed up significant resources that are now being strategically invested in infrastructure and human capital development. This bold move, along with the floating of the naira and other structural reforms, is aimed at stabilising the economy, improving investor confidence, and creating a more sustainable economic environment for future generations. The establishment of CreditCorp, designed to enable affordable consumer credit, holds the potential to unlock purchasing power for young Nigerians, stimulating economic activity and creating new opportunities.

President Tinubu’s focus on developing the digital economy is particularly noteworthy. Recognising the transformative power of technology, the administration is committed to creating an enabling environment for digital innovation and entrepreneurship. The call for the enactment of the Digital Economy and e-Governance Bill 2024 is a testament to this commitment, paving the way for a digitally driven economy that creates jobs and opportunities for young Nigerians. By embracing the digital revolution, we can position our youth at the forefront of global innovation.

Beyond economic empowerment, the Tinubu administration is also committed to nurturing the next generation of leaders through initiatives that promote youth engagement in governance and development. The National Youth Conference (NYC) provides a platform for young Nigerians to voice their concerns, share their ideas, and contribute to national development. President Tinubu’s direct appeals to the youth for their input and his acknowledgment of their crucial role in the nation’s future underscore his commitment to building a more inclusive and participatory democracy.

While the challenges facing Nigeria’s youth are significant, President Tinubu’s bold and forward-thinking policies demonstrate a clear commitment to empowering them and securing a prosperous future. The initiatives outlined above, from NiYA to NELFUND, from 3MTT to CreditCorp, are not merely programs; they are investments in the future of our nation. They are a testament to the belief that by equipping our youth with the skills, resources, and opportunities they need to succeed, we can build a stronger, more prosperous, and more equitable Nigeria.

It is crucial to acknowledge that the success of these initiatives hinges on consistent implementation, transparency, and accountability. It also requires the active participation and collaboration of all stakeholders, including the private sector, civil society, and, most importantly, the youth themselves. As we move forward, we must remain steadfast in our commitment to investing in our young people, ensuring that they have the tools and opportunities they need to realise their full potential and lead Nigeria into a brighter future.

President Tinubu’s vision is clear: to build a Nigeria where every young person has the opportunity to thrive. By empowering our youth, we are not just investing in their future; we are investing in the future of our nation. Let us embrace this vision and work together to create a Nigeria where the dreams of our youth become a reality, ensuring that the generations to come inherit a nation that is prosperous, equitable, and filled with boundless opportunities.

Alex Oware, Regional Director, YP4T

