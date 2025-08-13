Invest Nigeria: LCCI, Foreign, Trade Ministries set to host international Expo

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, has announced hosting of the third edition of its International Business Conference & Expo.

This was contained in a press release circulated among the media by the Chamber on Wednesday.

Tagged “Invest Nigeria”, LCCI recalled that the first edition of the Invest Nigeria was held in 2023, and it was very successful with 36 countries participating in the Conference and Expo Session.

The release pointed out that the event will feature: Business Forum headlined by the Presidency, State Government, diplomats, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, and leaders of the organized private sector.

Also to feature are: Ten Business-to-Business Sessions on Oil and Gas, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Fintech, Textile, and Creative Arts.

The Expo will equally play host to Government-to-Government meetings between representatives of the Nigerian government and representatives of other governments.

The release disclosed that the previous editions had participants from various countries of the world, who gave remarks on investment opportunities available in their countries, as well as top government officials who also gave remarks on investment opportunities available in their states.

The event is scheduled to be held between Tuesday, 26th and Wednesday, 27th August 2025 at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, South West in Nigeria.

According to LCCI, the Expo section will host delegates and exhibitors from at least 49 different countries.

The Eagleonline reports that LCCI successfully hosted the 2nd edition of the exercise, with countries in attendance.

