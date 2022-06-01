Subscribe
en English
af Afrikaansar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchel Greekha Hausaiw Hebrewig Igboit Italianko Koreanml Malayalampt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishtr Turkishyo Yoruba
Featured

Invasion: Russia accuses US of sending artillery systems to Ukraine

By No Comments1 Min Read

Russia has criticized US plans to send more advanced artillery systems to Ukraine, accusing Washington of “adding fuel to the fire”.

President Biden announced the move earlier, but played down fears of a direct Nato-Russia conflict.

Biden said the goal was to help Ukraine defend itself and that Washington was not encouraging Ukraine to strike beyond its borders.

Meanwhile, an official in the key eastern city of Severodonetsk says Ukrainian forces now only control 20 percent of territory there.

While Russia targets its efforts on the east, President Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine is making advances in battlegrounds elsewhere in the country.

Share.

Related Posts