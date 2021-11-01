Invasion of Odili’s home: Wike gives FG ultimatum, says its assassination attempt

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Federal Government to probe the invasion of the residence of Justice Mary Odili in Abuja.

Security agents had on Friday raided the home of the Supreme Court Justice, with none of them claiming responsibility.

Wike had same day visited the home of Justice Odili, whose husband, Dr. Peter Odili, was a former Governor of Rivers State.

Speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, Wike said: “We are here as people of Rivers State.

“We are meeting here to let the world know what has happened to the family of Peter Odili, especially the wife.

“About a year ago, she was in a panel that gave a judgment in Bayelsa State.

“Members of APC who were not happy barricaded her residence.

“The Federal Government didn’t condemn that act.

“We need to understand the pattern of the Federal Government.

“Odili travelled abroad about four months ago.

“When he returned, they seized his passport.

“He had to go to court to enforce his fundamental human rights.

“Last Friday, the residence of Odili was invaded by security agents controlled by the Federal Government.

“We have read about all the denial.

“Can security operatives apply to a Magistrate Court to get a search warrant?

“They said there was an illegal activity.

“Odili was in Rivers State.

“If the Federal Government is saying that they’re not involved, they must prove that they’re not involved.

“Having known that it was the police that applied and a Magistrate court gave it, it means we know them.

“Denying it won’t satisfy us in Rivers State.

“I’ve said it that the Federal Government should stop using security agents to harass the judiciary.

“We are telling the world, if anything happens to the family of Odili, the Federal Government should be held responsible.

“That is the position of Rivers State Government.

“Enough is enough.

“We can’t continue to operate like this as if Nigeria is a Banana Republic.

“The names of those involved are known.

“Government must take a drastic measure to convince us that they’re not part of it.

“The judiciary can’t continue to fold their hands.

“NBA should go beyond their reaction.

“They should take steps.

“We are taking steps as a Government in Rivers State to find out who are those behind it.

“This is an attempt to assassinate the family members of Odili.

“This assassination attempt won’t be ignored.

“The Federal Government needs to speak up.

“This is why all the leaders of the state are here to let the world know what is happening.

“We are giving them a 48-hour ultimatum to come out and tell us what happened.

“We are tired of the panels they’re setting up.

“We need more.

“There is something sinister going on.

“We will take the right step if they fail to respond.

“We were hoping that by now, the Magistrate would have been invited and questioned.

“We also need to know the whistleblower and how came about it.

“I know how the government operates.”