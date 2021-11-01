Invasion of Odili’s home: NHRC calls for prosecution of perpetrators

The National Human Rights Commission has called for the prosecution of those behind what it called the unlawful invasion of the Abuja residence of a Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Mary Odili.

Tony Ojukwu, the Executive Secretary of the NHRC, made the call on Monday in a statement in Abuja.

The statement was signed by Fatimah Agwai Mohammed, Deputy Director, Public Affairs of the commission.

Ojukwu described the Friday incidence at Justice Odili’s house as violation of her rights to privacy, integrity of her judicial personality, premises and office.

He said: “The perpetrators must therefore be made to account for their professional misconduct by arresting them, prosecuting them.

“She also deserves a public apology from those responsible for their professional misconduct.

“These are the only deterrents that can forestall future desecration of the rights to privacy, integrity of the person, residence and office of our judicial officers especially at that level.”

The judiciary, he said, is a very important arm of the government that should not be ridiculed under any circumstance and inexperienced law enforcement officers must be made to know this.

Ojukwu added: “The independence of the judiciary must be respected at all times.

“Time has come to punish this kind of professional misconduct by erring law enforcement officers to forestall total destruction of the integrity of judicial offices and the Judiciary.

“This should be condemned by all well meaning Nigerians in the interest of our nascent democracy, independence of the judiciary and respect for human rights and rule of Law.”

Ojukwu said the Commission will not relent in its efforts to continue to train and retrain the law enforcement officials to always mainstream human rights in their operations

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that some law enforcement officers alleged to be on an assignment to execute a search warrant, issued by a Magistrate, invaded justice Odili’s residence.