Invasion of Odili’s home: IGP orders detailed investigation

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered detailed investigations into the reported invasion of the Abuja residence of Justice Mary Odili.

The home of Justice Odili of the Supreme Court was invaded on Friday by security agents executing a search warrant.

The IGP, who noted that the leadership of the Force was not aware and did not at any time order Police operatives to carry out such assignment, described the reported violation of the sanctity of the residence of the Justice of the Supreme Court as unfortunate and unacceptable.

Consequently, Baba directed the Force Intelligence Bureau to conduct discrete investigation into the incident.

He assured of the commitment of the Force to the safety and security of the members of the Judiciary and Nigerians in general.

He further called for calm, promising that the Force will do all within its powers to unravel the perpetrators and motives behind the breach with a view to bringing all indicted persons to book.

Meanwhile, the IGP has directed the Commissioner, Federal Capital Territory Police Command to strengthen security around the street and residence of Justice Odili to ensure her safety and also to prevent a reoccurrence of the unfortunate incident.

Baba, in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, on Monday assured that the details of Police investigations would be made public on conclusion.