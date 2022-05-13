Invasion: EU announces $520m to buy weapons for Ukraine

The EU plans to provide another 500 million euro ($520m) for weapons and other military equipment for the Ukrainian armed forces.

The EU Foreign Affairs Chief, Josep Borrell, made the announcement Friday during a meeting of top diplomats from the G7 group of industrialized nations in northern Germany, bringing the EU’s total financial assistance to Ukraine to 2 billion euro.

Following the resolution, Britain’s Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss has called for more weaponry to be delivered to Ukraine.

“It’s very important at this time that we keep up the pressure on (Russian President) Vladimir Putin by supplying more weapons to Ukraine, by increasing the sanctions,’’ Truss said on the sidelines of the talks on the Baltic Sea coast.

“G7 unity has been vital during this crisis to protect freedom and democracy and we’ll continue to work together to do just that,’’ she said.

Ukraine has received financial and military assistance from the West since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24, although no country has to date committed troops to the conflict.