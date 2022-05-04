Invasion:  Celebrities warn German weapons deliveries to Ukraine may prompt World War III

Some German celebrities have warned Chancellor Olaf Scholz in an open letter, that the delivery of heavy weaponry to Ukraine could result to World War III.

Renowned feminist Alice Schwarzer, author Martin Walser and science journalist Ranga Yogeshwar, were among the 28 signatories of the letter to Scholz.

The celebrities called on the German leader not to give Russian President Vladimir Putin a motive to extend the war into NATO territory.

On Thursday, a large majority in the Bundestag approved the delivery of heavy weapons, including anti-aircraft tanks, to Ukraine.

Unlike numerous critics who have accused Scholz of dithering on the matter in recent weeks, the signatories of the letter expressed support for the chancellor’s efforts to prevent the Ukraine war from escalating into a global war.

“We therefore hope that you will return to your original position and not, either directly or indirectly, supply further heavy weapons to Ukraine.

“On the contrary, we urge you to do your utmost to ensure that a ceasefire can be reached as soon as possible; a compromise that both sides can accept.

“`The fact that Putin has violated international law by attacking Ukraine does not justify accepting the risk of this war escalating into a nuclear conflict,’’ the letter read.

According to the signatories of the letter, the responsibility of a possible nuclear conflict lies not only with the original aggressor, but also with those who, knowingly provide him with a motive to act in a possibly criminal manner.

It would be possible for members of the public to add their signature to the letter when it goes online, Schwarzer said.