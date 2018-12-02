Introduction of cricket in schools will help develop game – Akpata

Uyi Akpata, the Chairman of Edo Cricket Association, on Sunday called for the introduction of the cricket sport in all secondary schools in order to develop the game in Nigeria.

Akpata made the call in Benin at a novelty cricket match for Evelyn Ordia, the Principal of Adolor College, held at the cricket ground of the state association.

While expressing happiness that Edo was leading in efforts to popularise cricket in Nigeria, he said the sport’s introduction in schools would lead to the discovery and grooming of young players.

“This is what we are doing in Edo and the benefits are being recorded as one of our young players discovered on this very ground two years ago has secured a scholarship to be in South Africa for three years,” Akpata, who is also the Vice-President of the national Association, said.

NAN reports that Akpata at the occasion donated cricket equipment, in addition to volleyball courts and two standard table tennis boards, to the school during the novelty match.

He said it was necessary to donate the equipment to the school so as to enhance sports development in the school and Edo in particular.

Akpata praised the school’s principal for giving full support to the introduction of the cricket game in the school when the state association approached her about three years ago.

He said: “That singular effort has made the state to become a force to reckon with in the game, just as the school has produced players who have featured for the national junior team.”

Speaking at the occasion, the Chairman of Edo State Sports Commission, Godwin Dudu-Orumen, commended Akpata for donating the equipment.

He said Akpata had with the singular act keyed into the vision of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration to reposition sports from the grassroots in the state.

Similarly, Ordia described Akpata’s gesture as a way of adding more value to the school and Edo State in general, as the equipment would enhance more participation in sports by students.