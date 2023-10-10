Intramodal consortium to build tram line for UNILORIN

The University of Ilorin has signed a Memorandum of Agreement with Intramodal System Consortium Limited for the construction of a tram transit system for the university.

Professor Wahab Egbewole, its Vice Chancellor, signed the Memorandum of Agreement on behalf of the university.

The Chief Executive Officer of Intramodal, Adekunle AbdulRazaq, signed on behalf of the consortium.

Speaking at the event on Monday in Ilorin, Egbewole expressed optimism on the possibility of the project.

He explained that all stakeholders of the university, including staff members, students and management, eagerly anticipate the swift realisation of the tram transportation system.

He added that the MoA would mark the inception of an exemplary model that other universities in Nigeria would emulate.

The vice chancellor underscored the extensive deliberations that had taken place between UNILORIN and the consortium over several months, affirming their mutual commitment to ensuring the project’s successful execution.

He pointed out that the deliberate choice of an MoA instead of a Memorandum of Understanding signified their unwavering dedication to making this vision a reality.

He said: “We deliberately chose MoA instead of MoU because we are committed to this process.

“Both parties believe that it is doable.

“That is why we are signing an agreement, not just an understanding.

“I hope and pray that this process will come to fruition.”

Egbewole explained that the tram transportation system initiative was aimed at enhancing mobility within the university’s bustling campus and offering a convenient and efficient mode of transportation for students, staff and visitors.

He added that this development represented a significant stride in addressing the institution’s transportation challenges while reinforcing its commitment to enhancing the overall campus experience.

AbdulRazaq expressed excitement at the ground breaking agreement signed with Unilorin.

He appreciated the prompt response from the university authorities after their initial discussions, noting that the MoA represents a pivotal moment in the pursuit of a pioneering campus transportation solution in Nigeria.

Acknowledging the potential challenges that could be associated with such a pioneering project, he stressed the transformative potential of such a scheme.

“This is a pioneer project in providing transportation solutions on any campus in Nigeria, and I know we might encounter some challenges, but when we get it done, it will signpost a new frontier in campus solutions,” he said.

AbdulRazaq detailed the forthcoming steps, which include collaborating with relevant university departments to develop a work plan by the end of October.

He added: “The project’s development study will promptly commence, focusing on aspects such as defining the route alignment, cost estimation, planning the number of stops, infrastructure relocation, traffic patterns, coach capacity, electrification, and other necessary infrastructure requirements.”

AbdulRazaq, who is also the Chairman of the Steering Committee of the consortium, acknowledged that the conventional project development processes in Nigeria could be time-consuming due to bureaucratic hurdles, but expressed confidence in the consortium’s ability to navigate these challenges effectively.

He explained that there is no tram system in Nigeria, “but I have experience with railways, which are far more complex than trams.

“The cost differential cannot be ignored because we need to make it economically viable.

Also Read:

“Railways are not economically viable, but socially desirable and typically subsidised by institutions.

“Trams can be more cost effective, and we are considering the student, staff and visitor population at the University of Ilorin.

“We aim to establish a viable solution.”

The Intramodal boss emphasised the tram’s potential for efficient and eco-friendly public transportation to address the university’s transportation challenges and expressed enthusiasm about leveraging on a wealth of transportation experience to pioneer this project.

AbdulRazaq also said that the consortium’s intention was to collaborate with the original equipment manufacturers in the transportation sector.

This, he said, is with the aim of developing an innovative infrastructure solution that can serve as a blueprint for other Nigerian universities grappling with similar transportation issues.