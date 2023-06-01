InTouch, GTP partner to democratise access to card credentials

GTP, a specialised provider of prepaid and virtual card processing solutions, and InTouch, a leading pan-African fintech, have joined forces in a strategic partnership to democratise access to card credentials for millions of consumers across Africa.

This collaboration aims to bridge the gap between digital payment platforms and card-based transactions.

It gives InTouch customers access to cross-border transactions through Visa credentials.

Access to card credentials plays a pivotal role in Africa’s financial ecosystem, opening doors to a wide range of economic opportunities and driving financial inclusion.

Studies currently estimate that 90 per cent of transactions conducted in Africa are still reliant on cash, highlighting the significant gap in digital financial inclusion across the continent.

However, McKinsey argues that card-linked digital wallets are already a significant driver of growth in issuance and usage of cards.

Prepaid cards are decoupled from the traditional banking infrastructure, allowing for banks and fintech companies to give more people access to a globally accepted payments method without a need for a traditional bank account.

By partnering with GTP, an MFS Africa company, InTouch aims to democratise access to card credentials for its African customers across its 13 markets.

This collaboration will enable users of InTouch’s innovative digital platform, which aggregates over 400 services through its API, to seamlessly link their digital wallets to card credentials, enhancing their access to the global digital economy.

Through the integration of GTP’s robust prepaid and virtual card processing solutions, InTouch users will be able to tap into the advantages of card-based transactions, including wider acceptance, enhanced security, and seamless integration with global payment networks.

Omar Cissé, Founder of InTouch, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating: “With this partnership, we are democratizing access to card payments and enabling international and online payments as well as cash in and cash-outs in our TouchPoint network in Senegal and Ivory Coast and very soon in 16 other African countries. Our goal is to offer the simplest and most accessible solutions for digital payments to millions of customers across the African continent.”

Christian Bwakira, CEO of GTP, stated: “InTouch is an innovative pan-African payments aggregator that has demonstrated consistent innovation in markets in which it operates.

“By working together, we will unlock the power of card credentials for millions of Africans across the continent and make borders matter less for them in the global digital economy.”

The partnership will commence in Senegal and Côte d’Ivoire and expand into the rest of the continent.