Interswitch supports NITDA’s National Privacy Week, promotes data protection

Interswitch, Africa’s leading payment solutions and digital commerce company, has announced its support for the 2022 National Privacy Week being organised by the National Information Technology Development Agency from January 24 to 28.

Interswitch focuses on its goal of building a prosperous Africa through the provision of digital payment solutions.

It is also deliberate about prioritising data protection standards and, as such, has aligned itself with this program to promote widespread awareness on the importance of data security among Nigerians, taking into cognisance the dangers present in today’s digital world.

The theme for the week-long activities is: “Data Economics in a Digital Economy: Charting Nigeria’s Data Strategy.”

This year’s event is the second major awareness campaign following the issuance of the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation in 2019, created to ensure Nigerian businesses are consistent with global standards on data protection and privacy.

Driven by the need to embed data protection standards that keep customers’ data safe, Interswitch’s operations are underpinned by world-class standards and certifications such as the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard, Management System (ISO 27001) and Management System (ISO 9001), among others.

While speaking on the company’s support of the National Privacy Week, Griffith Ehebha, Group Chief Risk Officer, Interswitch Group, said the company remains committed to applying stringent measures that preserve the safety of customers’ personal information.

Ehebha said: “There is no doubt about the existential threat of cyber-attacks across the world. Indeed, it is reported as one of the top 5 highest rated risks, as the attacks become more frequent, targeted, and complex. At Interswitch, data protection and regulatory compliance are critical to customer confidence and sustainable business growth.

“Our support of NITDA’s National Privacy Week stems from our commitment to raise awareness and promote privacy and data protection best practices.”

The National Privacy Week also features activities including a health privacy workshop titled: “COVID-19 and Privacy: Navigating Data Privacy Rights in a Pandemic,” and data privacy advocacy sessions at secondary schools.

There will also be a quiz session to stimulate the minds of students on the importance of keeping information safe while surfing digital platforms.