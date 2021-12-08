Interswitch named Brand Leader in fintech category at Brandcom Awards

Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce company, Interswitch, has been named the Most Outstanding Brand Leader (Fintech category) at the 2021 edition of the prestigious Brandcom awards.

The high-profile award was given in recognition of Interswitch’s game-changing contributions to the financial technology industry in Nigeria and the African continent at large.

The Group Head, Brands and Communications, Interswitch Group, Tomi Ogunlesi, also beat other nominees in the same category to snag the Outstanding Corporate Communications Professional of the Year (Fintech) award.

This award acknowledges Ogunlesi’s laudable contributions to the practice of corporate communications and brand management, and the promotion of social change through various Interswitch CSR initiatives.

Speaking on the recognition, the Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer of Interswitch Group, Cherry Eromosele, expressed appreciation to Brandcom for recognising the strength of the Interswitch brand, and the company’s focus on providing innovative payment solutions that make settlements seamless for its customers.

Eromosele said: “On behalf of the Interswitch group, I would like to thank the organisers of the Brandcom award for this honour. It is gratifying to see that our commitment to remaining a pacesetter in the payment industry has not gone unnoticed.

“I also thank the Interswitch team for their hard work and unrelenting commitment to the brand. This award is a reminder for us not to relent in our work, or waver in our resolve to deliver excellent services across our operating areas.”

Interswitch and members of its executive team have been recipients of many notable awards this year in celebration of their enormous contributions to the development of the financial technology industry.

In October, Eromosele was the recipient of the Most Outstanding Marketing Professional of the Year award (Financial Technology category) at the Women in Marketing and Communications Awards, organised by Brandcom.

The award underscores her efforts towards the advancement of the marketing communications industry in Nigeria, entrenching her as an authority in the space.

The Group Chief Information Officer, Babafemi Ogunbamila, was also recently awarded “Chief Information Officer of The Year” award (Financial Technology category) at the 2021 edition of the CIO Awards, an award he has received for the second consecutive year.

These awards highlight Interswitch’s ability to attract and retain some of the best brains in the industry as it continues to push the boundaries of innovation to deliver payment solutions that enable commerce across Africa.

Brandcom Awards, now in its third season, gives recognition to brands, individuals and agencies creating impact in the marketing and communications field.