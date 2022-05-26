Interswitch emerges ‘Fintech of the Year’ at 2022 African Banker Awards

Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce company, Interswitch, has emerged as the Fintech of the Year in the 2022 African Banker Awards which held in Accra, Ghana during the African Development Bank (AfDB) Annual Meetings.

The award, which underscores Interswitch’s position as a leader in the fintech space, also reaffirms the company’s outstanding role in accelerating digital payment on the African continent and its contributions to the financial sector’s growth.

The African Banker Awards is a landmark annual event for the African banking sector, which takes place during the Annual Meetings of the AfDB. Organised by African Banker magazine and IC Events, in collaboration with Business in Africa Events, the African Banker Awards celebrate excellence and best practices in African banking and financial services.

The theme for this year’s AfDB Annual Meetings was “Achieving Climate Resilience and a Just Energy Transition for Africa”.

Commenting on the award, Cherry Eromosele, Group Chief Marketing and Corporate Communications Officer of Interswitch Group, said the company is elated to have been named the ‘Fintech of the Year’ in the prestigious awards.

She said, “We are excited to have been recognised as the first recipient of the ‘Fintech of the Year’ award by the African Banker magazine. This award will further spur us in our drive to continue providing cutting-edge solutions and innovations tailored to meet the unique needs of our esteemed customers across the continent.”

Eromosele added, “Our sincere appreciation goes to the organisers of the award, the African Banker magazine, for putting this together and honouring Interswitch. We also congratulate other winners across various categories.”

Interswitch has been at the forefront of driving innovation in the financial industry, facilitating payments and leveraging innovative technology solutions to shape the future of Africa.

The African Banker Awards committee added two new categories –‘FinTech of the Year’ and ‘DFI of the Year to this year’s award – in recognition of Interswitch and other Developmental Finance Institutions’ transformational roles.

The African Banker Awards ceremony attracted top executives from the financial sector across the continent.