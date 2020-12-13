During his tenure as Governor of Ekiti State, he worked on his people’s emotion as an enigmatic grassroots politician. He realised early on that Ekiti was a state seething with hunger and unemployment. With a mixture of populism and proletarian wisdom, Ayo Fayose’s rice bundle became an instant hit going by the snaking queues published in the newspapers. Again, realising that unemployment was a red-eyed demon, our man, acting more like a Croesus, distributed N5,000 to anything that moved then in Ekiti. These gifts or dividends of democracy were his pre-emptive strikes on future looting and corrupt governance. He overwhelmed the Ekiti voters with emergency stomach infrastructure and conquered and reclaimed the soul of its teeming Esaus who were too willing to sell their birth rights for a bag of rice and N5,000.

. From the article, entitled: “Fayose: Insult, Salsa dancing and criminal justice,” published on January 5, 2020.

On being caught over his lie, hear his nasty rant: “These haters, when I was on their case, they were crying. Now I’m on my own lane enjoying my life, they are still crying and sucking. Expect more so you can cry more. I’m on medical check-up not admission. Celebrating New Year is my right, haters can hug transformer. Happy New Year.” This is Fayose at his most insane moment. Where is character, decency and decorum in this statement? As a former public office holder, where is that civilised engagement and respect for the nation that gave him such rare privilege as a former governor? I wonder how the most unhinged apologists of Fayose will defend his midday call on his foes to opt for suicide through transformer hugging. People like him are tied to transformer in a country like China, North Korea and Saudi Arabia for stealing state money. Fayose’s rhetorical depravity which was meant to wrap his ego in the oxygen of public space has turned out to be a statement from a barbarian who has consistently stood against public morality, decorum and decency.

. From the article entitled: “Fayose: Insult, Salsa dancing and criminal justice. Published on January 5, 2020.

Would Buhari ever sell Nigerians to a band of self-serving demagogues we called cabal thereby tearing apart his over-rated integrity which, sad to say, is now in tatters? Has President Buhari turned into an ambidextrous politician who publicly advocate for inclusion and fairness in the abstract, but in practice, he is a clannish and tribal jingoist who surrounds himself with a shadowy but powerful Fulani/Daura figures we called cabal?

. From the article titled: “The Cabal: A Critical Review (1),” published on January 12, 2020.

But President Buhari’s form of cabal is venomous, tribally-driven, controlling, and powerful and they are mostly connected to his Fulani/Daura lineage. Many Nigerians including the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, have said that there is a cabal of people who influence decisions taken by President Buhari in the presidency. The men said to be members of the cabal include a relative of the president, Mamman Daura. Then another powerful associate of the president, Isa Funtua and of course the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari. Aisha Buhari has at several instances accused these dark forces of bewitching and controlling her husband.

. From the article titled: “The Cabal: A Critical Review – 1, published on January 12, 2020.

By extension a group of powerful people can form a cabal through enlightened rationalism and with the express aim of protecting vested interests be it in politics, business, sport, military, media, education, transport and even the sex trade. Pardon me if I have gone hyper cabalistic for your rational comprehension. That said, the distinctive feature of any group of cabal is the stigma of being perceived as covenanted enemies of the state. Ironically, what really fascinates the public about these gnomish creatures is their notoriety to remain invisible and wreak havoc through wrong counsel, overbearing control of the leader and the desire to remain stubbornly unrepentant.

. From the article titled: “The Cabal: A Critical Review (1), published on January 12, 2020.

Chasing the politicians is the business cabal. In our critical anxiety to unmask the cabal we may want to suspect the Nigerian business class as favouring more scrutiny in view of their sharp practices. They will do anything to subvert the economy of their nation and hold us ransom through strangulating monopoly regardless of whether the nation atrophy like in the subsidy palaver. Now consider how the cabal behind our sport administration has destroyed our national team – Green Eagles – over the years. Then peep into the minds of a small group of intriguers – military cabal – who refashioned Nigeria after the civil war and went on to destroy the fighting capacity of our boys and girls.

. From the article titled: “The Cabal: A Critical Review (2), published on January 20, 2020.

President Buhari may be an over enthusiastic Fulani-compliant cabal loving leader who is ready to sell the destiny of Nigeria and Nigerians to a few Koran-thumping, Jihad-loving, conservative, backward looking family members from rural Katsina to the annoyance of all. So are the shadowy men and women who are drivers of our social, cultural, economic and intellectual destiny as argued above? Oh, someone just whispered that mega churches in Nigeria are ruled and controlled by cabal. We have bloody cabal everywhere in Nigeria.

. From the article titled: “The Cabal: A Critical Review (2), published on January 20, 2020.

The Justice Ministry needs a better head than the current Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, especially in a nether Nigerian universe of shifting political, social and security paradigms. South West, my hometown, is now the epicentre of a new, explosive and racy geopolitical struggle between saints and sinners, war and peace, freedom and lockdown, wisdom and foolishness, good breeding and barbarism, tact and stupidity. Coming out of a conservative silo, the theocratic Malami issued a commanding “fatwa” on one of the shining symbols of the triumphal progress of the South Westerners – the creation of Western Nigeria Security Network, called Amotekun. The AG, in a moment of kinship loyalty to his caliphate Fulani paymasters, issued a statement that declared Amotekun an illegal security outfit. His rebranding of Amotekun as an illegal structure has been generating a measure of scorn, anger and derision worldwide. Malami is exercising his bragging right but sadly against the wrong tribe.

From the article titled: “Amotekun: Fulani Audacity and its Obscenity,” published on January 26, 2020.

[email protected].