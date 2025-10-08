INTERPOL nabs Nigerian in Argentina for alleged multiple romance scams

A Nigerian national, simply identified as Ikechukwu N., has been arrested in Argentina for allegedly orchestrating a series of online romance scams that defrauded thousands of victims across multiple countries.

According to INTERPOL’s statement on Tuesday, the arrest was carried out under Operation Jackal, a global crackdown targeting West African organised criminal networks involved in cyber fraud, money laundering, and other transnational crimes.

INTERPOL disclosed that the Nigerian was accused of “leading an international cybercrime network”.

It reads: “Argentine authorities have captured Nigerian national Ikechukwu N., marking the country’s first arrest of a #RedNotice fugitive who was also the subject of an INTERPOL Silver Notice.

“The suspect is accused of orchestrating multiple romance scams involving thousands of women, and leading an international cybercrime network.

“The arrest was part of Operation Jackal, an INTERPOL-coordinated initiative targeting West African organized criminal groups. It was carried out by @PFAOficial and @seguridadpsa, with support from IFCACC, FIS, and INTERPOL Brazil.

“The Silver Notice pilot project, launched in January 2025, aims to help countries trace and recover criminal assets,” the international police statement added.