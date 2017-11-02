INTERPOL issues ‘Red Notice’ on Maina

The world police body, INTERPOL, has issued a Red Notice on a former Chairman of the Presidential Pension Reforms Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina.

The issuance of the Red Notice by INTERPOL was based on a request by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

EFCC had two weeks ago declared Maina wanted in respect of allegation of a N2 billion fraud.

Maina had not been since since the news of his recall, reinstatement and promotion into the Federal Civil Service broke.

In a letter to the acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, INTERPOL confirmed having received the request by the anti-graft agency and working on it.

The letter was signed by the Commissioner of Police (INTERPOL), Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department, Olushola Kamar Subair.

The letter, with reference number CB: 3383/X/ICPO/FHQ/ABJ/ADM/VOL.1/83, was titled: “Re:Request for publication of Mr. Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina (PPT. NO. AO 5130220) on the INTERPOL red alert.”

It reads in part: “I refer to your letter no. EFCC/EC/IGP/09/334 dated the 18th November, 2015 on the above-mentioned subject.

“Be informed that the Bureau has taken necessary action on the wanted fugitive as requested in the INTERPOL General Secretariat, Lyon, France.

“He has been published on the INTERPOL Red Notice accordingly (see the attached copy of the publication), for your information and retention.

“Accept the warmest regards of the Inspector-General of Police, please.”