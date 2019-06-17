Internet users in Nigeria increased marginally to 119,506,430 million in April 2019, the Nigerian Communications Commission has said.

The NCC made this known on Monday in its Monthly Internet Subscribers Data for April posted on its website.

The data showed that overall internet users increased to 119,506,430 in April from the 115,938,225 recorded in March, showing an increase of 3,568,205 new subscribers.

According to the data, Airtel, MTN and Globacom gained more internet subscribers during the month under review, while 9mobile was the big loser.

The breakdown revealed that MTN gained the most with 3,474,208 new internet users, increasing its subscription in April to 50,026.393 from 46,552,185 recorded in March.

Globacom came second with 191,005 new internet users in April , increasing its subscription to 28,627,391 in April as against 28,436,386 in March.

Airtel also gained 94,412 new users in the month under review, increasing its subscription to 31,337,657 in April as against 31,243,185 recorded in March.

The NCC data further showed that 9Mobile lost 201,050 internet users in April with 9,441,343 as against 9,642,393 recorded in March.

The data revealed that Visafone recorded 73,646 in April as against 64,076 in March.