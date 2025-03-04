Internet fraudster bags one year imprisonment

The Federal High Court in Ibadan on Tuesday sentenced Yinka Adebayo to one year in prison for cybercrime.

Justice N.E. Maha held that the conviction was based on the unchallenged evidence presented by the prosecution, as well as the defendant’s guilty plea.

She said that the sentence aligned with the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015, which allows for a reduced sentence for defendants who plead guilty upon arraignment.

The judge further warned that Adebayo would face a harsher penalty if he engaged in any criminal activities after serving his sentence.

“However, to serve as a deterrent to others, Adebayo is sentenced to one year imprisonment, starting from the date he was first arrested.

“The money found in his bank account is forfeited to the account of the federal government.

“Also, the smart mobile phone with which he committed the crime shall be auctioned and the proceeds sent to the Federal Government’s account,” the judge held.

Earlier, the prosecutor, S. Bashir told the court that the convict committed the crime in November 2023, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Bashir further said that the EFCC operatives acted on the intelligence reports from concerned Nigerians that Adebayo was into the business of defrauding unsuspecting foreigners of their hard earned money.

According to the prosecutor, Adebayo sent a Whatsap message to an European lady, Rose Sanches with the intent to defraud her.

He said that the offence contravened the provision of section 14 (3) of the Cybercrime Provision and Prevention amended Act 2024.

