The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Thursday announced that it arrested Instagram comedian and social media Influencer, Nwagbo Oliver Chidera, better known as Pankeeroy, for alleged internet fraud.

The anti-graft agency stated this in a statement titled, ‘EFCC Arrests Instagram Comedian for Alleged Internet Fraud in Lagos’.

“Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Office of the EFCC have arrested an Instagram comedian and social media Influencer, Nwagbo Oliver Chidera, A.K.A. Pankeeroy,” the statement partly read.

Pankeeroy has over 500,000 followers on the social media application, Instagram. He is known for flaunting beautiful ladies, exotic and flashy cars, shoes, wears, houses and wristwatches on the application.