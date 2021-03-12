The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibadan Zonal Office has arrested 57 suspected internet fraudsters at their hotel hideouts in Ilaro area of Ogun State.

This was contained in a statement by the EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the EFCC had intensified efforts at ridding the society of financial crimes and secured more convictions.

The EFCC said the suspects were arrested on Friday in an operation that followed actionable intelligence linking them to alleged fraudulent activities.

The anti-graft agency said the activities range from love scam on numerous dating sites to obtaining money by false pretences and other cybercrime.

The EFCC said two pump action rifles, four exotic cars, mobile phones, laptops and several incriminating documents were recovered from the suspects.

It said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.