International Writers Association appoints Adedoyin to oversee Nigeria branch

The President of the International Writers Association (IWA), Dr. Mary Hilaire Tavenner has approved the appointment of Wole Adedoyin to oversee the newly created branch of the ssociation in Nigeria.

This was disclosed to newsmen via a letter signed by the Vice President of the Association, Robert J. Moore and a membership Certificate signed by the President of the Association Dr. Mary Hilaire Tavenner.

According to the letter, Wole Adedoyin is expected to oversee and coordinate the Nigerian branch of the association.

Parts of the letter read, “Dear Wole Adedoyin, It is my honor and pleasure to formally recognize you as the President of IWA Nigeria and your group as an official charter of the International Writers Association. We look forward to working with you on future projects and writing. As a charter member of IWA we would like to make available to you all of the benefits that being an IWA member has to offer. We look forward to sharing our expertise and marketing techniques with all of you.

“We are also looking forward to learning more about the market in Nigeria and how we can be of help. If any IWA Nigeria members wishes to be interviewed on our podcast including our forthcoming YouTube page, please let me know. If there is any way we can be of more help to all of you, please let me know.

“As Vice-President of the main charter, I will be serving as your liaison. From time to time I may contact individual members to invite them to be guests on our media. Congratulations and I’m excited to learn more about IWA Nigeria.”

The International Writers Association is a US based writing organization dedicated to helping writers along their literary journey. IWA provides guidance in writing, editing, publishing, marketing, and promoting writers’ works. IWA’s mission is to educate, support, promote, encourage, and inform individual writers and help produce and market each member’s work.

Adedoyin is an alumnus of the Study Abroad in Lebanon (SAIL) programme, an initiative of the Wole Soyinka Foundation, Notre Dame University, Louaize and Cedars Institute, Lebanon. He is currently an ex-officio member of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) and Chairman of the Publicity Committee of the Association. Adedoyin is also the President of Society of Young Nigerian Writers (SYNW) and the immediate past National Publicity Secretary (South) of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA). Before becoming the National Spokesperson of the Association, Adedoyin had served in different committees set up by various Presidents of the Association. Three of the committees are: National Teen Authorship Scheme (served as National Secretary of the Committee – 2011-2015), Young Writers Mentorship Scheme (also served as National Secretary of the Committee 2016-2019) and lastly Intellectual Property Protection and Advancement Committee (also served as its National Secretary – 2018-2019).

Adedoyin founded the Society of Young Nigerian Writers (SYNW) in 2011. SYNW is an umbrella organization that was founded to promote creative writing and literary arts among writers based in Nigeria between the ages of 10 and 40. It was founded in 2010 at the former house of the Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka at the University of Ibadan. It was formerly known as the World of Poets and Literary Society.

Society of Young Nigerian Writers (SYNW) is a member of the International Authors Forum (IAF). It has also collaborated with different international organizations like Alliance Francaise (Nigeria), 100 Thousand Poets for Change (USA), Woman Scream International Poetry and Arts Festival, International Women Writing Guild and lately International Human Rights Art Festival (USA).

Adedoyin is the brain behind annual literary events like Fagunwa Day, Read Across Nigeria (RAN), National Week of Remembrance for Departed Writers (NAWRED) and the National Book Awareness Week (NABAWK). In 2011, Adedoyin organized Prof. Remi Raji @ 50 National Poetry Competition. Before serving as ANA National PRO (South), Adedoyin had served as ANA Oyo Auditor (2006-2008) and ANA Oyo PRO (2008-2010). He has published works in various literary reviews, journals and anthologies.

In 2005, Wole Adedoyin was awarded Oyo State Merit Award in Literary Arts by HE Chief Alao Akala (the Executive Governor of Oyo State. Also in 2006, he was a recipient of Olaudah Equiano Poetry and Prose Prize, Adedoyin won the 2008 edition of ANA/Asiedu Sarpong Prize for Children Poetry and Co-Winner of the Vincent Iguanre Drama Prize.

As a content creator, Adedoyin has written over 1000 articles for both Opera News and Scooper News. In March 2020, Adedoyin won Opera News Hub’s Original Articles of the Week twice and also won Opera News Hub’s Original Long Read Articles of the Month (March).

On 5 October, 2017, the Gibran National Committee in Beirut, Lebanon appointed Wole Adedoyin as the Coordinator of Gibran Khalil Gibran Society in Nigeria and Africa. Adedoyin is also the brain behind the formation of the Association of Nigerian Christian Authors and Publishers (ANCAPS) known for its annual National Christian Literature Awards.