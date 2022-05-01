International Workers’ Day: Sanwo-Olu urges workers on productivity

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has urged Nigerian workers, including public and private workers in the state, to remain productive as the world celebrates International Workers’ Day.

Governor Sanwo-Olu spoke on this in a statement issued on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile.

He urged workers to be committed at carrying out their duties.

He commended all the workers for their patience, strength, passion and commitment to the development of Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole.

According to him, workers are the lifeblood of the economy, hence should not relent in their positive contributions to the economy.

He said: “Happy Workers’ Day to all our committed and hardworking workers in the public and private sectors.

“We appreciate your contributions; they are indeed the lifeblood of our economy because without the contributions of the workers, no government can achieve its dream.

“Nigerian workers are the fabric that make up the society as a result of their tireless contributions to the socio-economic development of the country.

“As we join the rest of the world today, to celebrate International Workers’ Day, I implore all workers, especially those in Lagos State to remain productive and committed to duty.

“We must all join hands together to take Lagos to greater heights in line with our administration’s Greater Lagos agenda.

“As a government, we will continue to make the welfare of workers our priority and ensure that we play our role in creating a good working environment for workers in the state.

“I congratulate all our workers on the 2022 International Workers’ Day.”