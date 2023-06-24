International Widows Day: Foundation fetes widows, reiterates commitment to address their plights

The Helpline Foundation for the Needy, has reiterated its commitment to improve the lives of widows in Nigeria by supporting and raising more awareness about their plights.

The Founder of the Foundation, Dr Jumai Ahmadu said this at an event to commemorate the 2023 International Widows Days and the 20th anniversary of the Foundation, in Abuja.

The International Widows Days is celebrated annually on June 23 and the day aims to raise awareness about the challenging circumstances faced by widows.

The theme for this year’s celebration is: “Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality”.

Ahmadu said that the Foundation remained resolute in supporting vulnerable women and widows, who most often suffer several forms of abuses, resulting into poverty.

She said it was important to raise awareness on the plights of widows who face all sorts of injustices, ranging from discrimination, cultural, political and social segregation.

“Surely, widows deserve more from us, corporate organisations, the international community and the governments.

“Through our work at the Helpline Foundation for the Needy, we have so far committed 20 years to empowering the less privileged.

“We continue to empower widows by providing them access to skills and acquisition training, non-profit loans and economic opportunities.

“We are of the firm conviction that by leveraging innovation and technology, we will not only uplift the widows but also bridge the gender gap, thus creating a much more inclusive society for widows, women and girls,” she said.

Ahmadu added that it is necessary to rebuild the lives of widows in the country, help them regain their confidence and break free from the cycle of poverty.

“Do not forget that every positive action we take, no matter how small, has the power to create a positive change in the lives of widows and vulnerable women,” she added.

The event featured the launch of the book, titled “Rise from the Ashes” and the premier of the documentary, “Ajadu”, with both telling the stories of the plights of widows.