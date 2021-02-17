It was an atmosphere of intellectuals with unwavering business sagacity in international trade on February 4, 2021 when Olugbemiga Ojo, an alumnus of the Harvard Law School, gathered stakeholders and the intelligentsia in a virtual event to officially launch EXIMTRADEOPTIONS under the Lakinberg LLC firm to boost export and import trade in the continent and across the world.

The trade platform, which is structured to manage the end to end of the supply chain for both importers and exporters from any part of the world with a protection of the legal framework and insurance against losses provides array opportunities, with four payment and service packages to accommodate everyone’s capabilities, including SMEs.

Ojo, a Notary Public in Washington DC and the State of Maryland, says the new platform creates seamless flow of the supply value chain linked to reputable buyers and sellers around the world.

Dignitaries and stakeholders who spoke at the epoch-making event included MD/CEO NIRSAL, who was represented by the Assistant General Manager, Eze Nwakanwa; CEO of Nigerian Export Promotion Council, represented by Getrude Ukuoanem; Tunde Sodade of Lekki Free Trade Zone; and Head of West Africa Trade and investment Hub of USAID, Gary Scotland, represented by Kara Diallo, an AGOA Specialist among others.

They all spoke on systemic growth through revamping agric-business, exploring non-oil export, making use of service providers like Lakinberg LLC, which has been strategically created by Ojo, a Corporate Commercial Attorney with expertise in international trade law.