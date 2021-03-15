Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service, Muhammad Nami, has lauded Nigerian mothers and their counterparts globally for their untiring contributions to family stability and national development.

Nami gave the commendation on the occasion of this year’s International Mother’s Day in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja.

The FIRS executive chairman commended mothers for their “tenacity of purpose and leadership in situations of distress” like the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, stressing that “sadly, mothers have become the carriers of the burdens of the society especially in times of insecurity, wars, pandemics, and other socio-economic eventualities.”

Nami called on “governments all over the world to evolve programmes of support and empowerment for mothers and their children.”

On the part of the FIRS, Nami disclosed that the service is “supportive of women and mothers in their respective desire to become professionals in their chosen careers. Today, there are more female directors in the service than any other time before now. This is our own way of empowering the women and mothers to be able to provide care and support to their families and the society.”

He also noted that “the Federal Government has equally appointed more women into positions of authority than any previous administration. This is heartwarming considering the enormous potential with which the women are endowed.”

Nami urged all “women and mothers to continue to be positive role models by weaning their children off negative vices such as kidnapping, thuggery, thievery, drug abuse, and other forms of criminality. Our women and mothers have a great role to play in bringing an end to the spate of insecurity in our dear country.”

