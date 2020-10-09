Super Eagles duo of Samuel Chukwueze and Alex Iwobi have been listed as starters ahead of tonight’s international friendly against the Desert Foxes of Algeria.

Iwobi and Chukwueze in the heart of the former African champions midfield will combine efforts alongside debutants Frank Onyeka and Zaidu Sanusi, while Paul Onuachu and Samuel Kalu take charge in the attack.

Rotterdam of Hollland goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, will be in goal, while Skipper William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun, Tyronne Ebuehi and Semilogo Ajayi provide him cover.

The substitutes are Chidozie Awaziem, Jamilu Collins, Tijani Sanusi, Mikel Agu, Kevin Akpoguma, Moses Simon, Ola Aina, Ahmed Musa, Kenneth Omeruo.

Others are Dele Alampasu, Mathew Yakubu, Kelechi Iheanacho, Cyriel Dessers and Chidera Ejuke.

It is the first gathering of the Super Eagles this year, with the coronavirus pandemic shutting down football globally since the month of March, just before a quick-fire double AFCON qualifying series with Sierra Leone that will now hold in November.

Match organisers, Eurodata Sport, has clarified that no fan will be allowed inside the stadium for any of the two matches, in conformity with extant protocols on the coronavirus pandemic.