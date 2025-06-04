International Friendly: Ajibade’s brace lifts Falcons over Cameroon

Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade’s brace was all enough for the Nigeria women’s national team to defeat the Lioness of Cameroon at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta, Ogun State in an international friendly on Tuesday.

The two goals were scored in the first half of the match.

The first goal came from a penalty in the 28th minute, while the second goal was netted in the 44th minute.

This victory emphasises the Super Falcons’ continued dominance over the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon.

The international friendly game was supposed to be over two legs, but the late arrival of Cameroon to Ikenne, Ogun State, the proposed venue for the first leg, less than 24 hours before the game expected to take place last Saturday, May 31, left it to be just a game between the two sides.

CAF, however, rejected the initial plan by both the Nigeria Football Federation and Cameroonian Football Federation to move the second leg a day earlier to Monday, June 2.

Despite the heavy rain that almost disrupted the game, the fans that thronged the newly renovated MKO Abiola Arena continued to cheer their stars throughout the 90 minutes of play and the win will give the Falcons confidence ahead of the next WAFCON in Morocco.

Coach Justine Madugu said the victory is a good psychological boost for his squad as they continue preparations for the 13th Women AFCON taking place in Morocco between July 5 and 26, 2025.

Nigeria will be aiming for a 10th triumph in the competition, having won the trophy nine times since it was launched as a tournament in 1998.

