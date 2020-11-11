As the International Friendlies, 2020-21 UEFA Nations League and Euro Qualifiers continue this weekend, GOtv Jolli subscribers are promised live coverage of these matches on SuperSport from November 11, 2020.

Germany will host the Czech Republic in an international friendly tonight, live on SS Football (channel 31) at 8:45pm.

The friendly against the Czech Republic presents the perfect opportunity for the Germans to shine and correct their history of poor run results.

The two sides last met in September 2017 in a World Cup qualifying match, with the Germans running out 2-1 winners

The Euro 2020 qualification will see Serbia host Scotland at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade on November 12.

The match will kick-off at 8:45pm and broadcast on SS Football (Channel 31).

Serbia will be playing this game after drawing 2-2 against 10-man Turkey last month in the UEFA Nations League.

Scotland, on the other hand, beat Czech Republic 1-0 last month in the UEFA Nations League.

In two previous encounters between the two sides, Serbia held a slight advantage, as they won one game and drew the other.

They last faced each other in 2013, with Serbia beating Scotland 2-0, courtesy of a brace from attacker, Filip Djuricic in the second half.

On November 14, the UEFA Nations League action gets underway as Spain visits the Netherlands for a clash against Switzerland by 8:45pm, live on SS Football (Channel 31).

Spain tops Group A4 with seven points but their 13-game unbeaten competitive run ended last time with a shocking 1-0 defeat to an inexperienced Ukraine team.

Switzerland are at the foot of Group A4 with two points, having recorded two impressive draws against Germany, but lost their remaining games.

A defeat here would mean relegation to League B.

Also on Saturday is Malta vs Andorra at 3pm on SS Football (Channel 31).

The Nations League continues on November 15 with Denmark vs Iceland at 8:45pm on SS Football (Channel 31) and Czech Republic vs Israel at 8:45pm on SS Select 1(channel 34).

