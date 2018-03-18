SportFootball

International friendlies: Eagles open camp in Poland 

The two Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup-bound teams will trade tackles at the 43,000-capacity Stadium Wroclaw on March 23, 2018.

By The Eagle Online
The first leg of the Super Eagles’ training camp will open in the Polish city of Wroclaw on Monday, ahead of Friday’s World Cup warm-up against fellow qualifiers Poland.
The two Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup-bound teams will trade tackles at the 43,000-capacity Stadium Wroclaw on March 23, 2018.
The Eagles will put up at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Wroclaw.
Related Stories

Rohr lures Hertha’s defender 

Super Eagles open camp for two friendlies in Wroclaw

Saudi club sacks Oboabona

Nigeria’s 28-man playing squad will also be involved in another friendly against equally Russia 2018-bound Serbia at The Hive, London (home ground of Barnet FC and London Bees) four days later.
Meanwhile, Changchun Yatai frontman Odion Ighalo will arrive at the camp late after helping his club to a win on Sunday.
“Everyone knows there is no way Ighalo can make the 1pm deadline, he will join the team in Poland on Monday night,” a top source revealed.

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship..
Click HERE For Details.