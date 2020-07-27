The Chairman, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, says inbound passengers from foreign trips will henceforth be tested for COVID-19 on arrival at Nigerian airports.

Mustapha, also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, made this known on Monday at the daily briefing of the task force on COVID-19 in Abuja.

He said: “Considering the importance of international air travel to the economy, the PTF and the aviation sector are working hard to fast track reopening of the international airspace.

“Most importantly, the arrival protocols for passengers on inbound flights are being firmed up for seamless testing and detection.

“Relevant Ministries, Department and Agencies will hold further consultations.”

Mustapha then urged Nigerians to be patient and await the real date for the resumption of international flights as no date had been fixed yet.

The SGF said: “The Aviation sector has been working assiduously to develop the protocols for the resumption of international air services.

“PTF remains conscious of the significant contributions of air travels to economic growth, and shall continue to push for a safe resumption.

“The next phase is for the aviation regulators to engage with other stakeholders to facilitate an integrated and seamless resumption of international flights.

“I plead with all Nigerians to await authentic information from the aviation authorities, and discountenance fake news and speculation on dates.”