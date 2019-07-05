The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Peter Obi, has commended the Chief Executive Officer of Peace International, Allen Onyema, and his team on the commencement of their international flights.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, Obi said it was a major move towards economic resurgence of Nigeria.

Analysing the implication of this move, which he called: “Inaugural flight into the world,” Obi said: “The move would be of immense economic boost to the country through massive employment, and earning of foreign exchange as well as encourage competitive pricing and ready availability of flights.”

On the imperative for support to the airline by Nigerians, Obi, citing examples with the over 95 per cent patronage the people of Rwanda, Ethiopia and most countries that have International Airlines give to their airlines, said he was confident Nigerians would patronise the airline and see it as their own.

His words: “Air Peace deserves every support from patriotism point of view and, most importantly, because they have proved their professionalism in service delivery and other aspects of airline management.”

Following international license granted the airline, it commences one of the routes – Dubai – today.

Thereafter, other routes will follow.