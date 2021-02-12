Ahead of Primate Elijah Ayodele’s Annual Thanksgiving Service, which is set to hold on February 14, 2021, some international delegates have arrived Lagos to honour the popular man of God.

Some of the international delegates include the President of the International Association of World Peace Advocates, Ambassador Per Stefsen; Country Director of Denmark, Ambassador Blessing Palmberg; Country Director of India, Ambassador Nabit Kapur; Country Director of South Africa, Ambassador Anthony Chinedu; World Peace spokesman, Ambassador Emmanuel Nweke; and other World Peace dignitaries.

Some other foreign nationals from India, Germany, United States and others have also arrived.

As it had earlier been said, during the event, Primate Ayodele will be making provisions for those who have not been able to afford their house rents, those who can’t afford to pay school fees, vulnerable who don’t have bed in their homes, to mention a few.

Also, hundreds of West African Examination Council and Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board forms will be given out for free to students who want to further their education in higher institutions.

Meanwhile, the annual thanksgiving ceremony kicked off since February 1, 2021 with several empowerment to schools, widows, security agencies and youths among others.

Also, popular gospel musician, Tope Alabi, will be leading the crowd expected at the event in a spirit-filled worship ministration as a way of appreciating God in the life of the popular prophet.

Primate Ayodele, arguably one of the most celebrated prophets in Africa, has over the years proven his call as a man of God with the accuracy and consistency of his prophecies.

Apart from being a prophet, he is known for the many humanitarian activities he has done.