International Day of Girl Child: 10,000 girls for ‘Abuja All Girls Colour Run’

The African Centre for Youth Sports and Development (ACYSD) said no fewer than 10,000 girls from across the FCT will participate in ‘All Girls Colour Run’ event in Abuja.

A statement by Yinka Suleiman, the Founder and Executive Director of ACYSD, Wednesday, said the event would mark this year’s edition of the International Day of the Girl Child.

“The ‘All Girls Colour Run’ which is a vibrant five-kilometer fun run celebrating girls’ participation in sports and wellness is aimed at promoting physical activity, self-expression, and camaraderie among girls.

“ACYSD believes in the transformative power of sports to empower girls and address the unique challenges they face.

“By organising these events, we seek to create a platform for dialogue, inspiration and practical solutions,” she said.

Suleiman said the event would be preceded by a Conference on October11 to October 12 where influential figures, advocates, and champions of girls’ rights would brainstorm on strategies for empowering girls through sports.

She noted that the events would be held in partnership with other local and international organisations.

“The Conference will address challenges faced by girls in sports and explore ways to increase their participation.

“Distinguished members from the international community, sports advocates, top athletes and notable women will grace the occasion.

“The events will provide a space to champion the rights of girls and encourage their active participation in sports,” she said.

According to ACYSD’s CEO, the Advancing Girls Conference will feature thought-provoking discussions on strategies to overcome barriers hindering girls in sports.

She appealed to all stakeholders, including government representatives, educators, parents, students, and the public to participate and contribute to the impactful celebration.

“These events represent a pivotal moment in our ongoing commitment to promoting the rights and empowerment of girls.

“We believe in the transformative power of sports, and these gatherings are a testament to the positive impact it can have on girls’ lives,” she said.