International community should make Gumi a pariah, as Buhari won’t – Reno Omokri 

A former Special Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has reacted to the recent post shared by Islamic cleric, Sheik Gumi, condemning the calls for bandits to be declared as terrorists.

In a post shared on social media, Gumi stated that calling bandits terrorists will come at a price for Nigeria.

Reacting to Gumi’s comment, Reno in a post shared on his own Instagram page, said the Muslim cleric is always sympathetic to bandits and never to the victims of bandits. He wondered why the government that is after Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho hasn’t gone after Gumi.

His post reads:

”Every time bandit terrorists threaten Nigeria, all we get from Sheikh Gumi is SILENCE.

“A very loud SILENCE.

“But when Nigeria threatens these bandit terrorists, Sheikh Gumi screams LOUDLY in their defence.

“Other than the Sheikh in his name, Gumi is not different from the bandits.

“Gumi never speaks for the victims.

“How long shall a government that is after Igboho and Kanu, continue tolerating the PR work Gumi is doing for terrorist bandits? Gumi is an inspiration to these terrorists.

“He feeds their wickedness with his evil lies that it is Christians that are their enemies.

“The international community should make Gumi a pariah, because Buhari won’t do it.”