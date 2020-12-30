The Evangelical Church Winning All has asked the International community to hold the Buhari-led government responsible if any harm befalls the Bishop of the Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Rt. Rev. Hassan Matthew Kukah.

The Bishop has been criticised by some Nigerians following his Christmas Day message in which he accused President Muhammadu Buhari of nepotism.

Kukah also stated that there would have been a coup if a non-northern president practiced nepotism like Buhari.

The Bishop’s message has generated a lot of reactions from Nigerians, including the Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, who have called for his arrest and prosecution.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the General Secretary of ECWA, Rev. Yunusa Sabo Nmadu Jnr, said there is nothing new in what Bishop Kukah said in his message.

According to Nmadu, nepotism under the Buhari administration is top-notch and he called on international bodies to hold the president responsible if any evil befalls Kukah.

The statement reads: “There is nothing new about what Bishop Kukah said.

“The bishop has spoken our minds, and we will resist any attempt by any group or agency of government to harm him.

“Enough of this intimidation.

“This style of governance to silent dissent voices by the Major General Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is unacceptable and must be resisted.

“We invite the international community and Nigerians to hold General Buhari and his government responsible should anything happen to Bishop Kukah.

“As a matter of fact, nepotism under General Buhari administration is top-notch.

“This administration has a first-class (degree) in nepotism and maladministration.”

Nmadu also stated that he has observed that many reactions had been coming from Muslims and northern groups, adding that calls for his arrest were laughable.

He said: “I have read so many reactions to the Christmas message of our respected Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, with many of them coming from Muslims and northern groups.

“Some of these uncharitable groups have even called for the arrest of our revered Bishop.

“Arrest a man that spoke the minds of millions of Nigerian? They must be joking.

“The Federal Government must immediately take steps towards addressing those concerns raised by Bishop Kukah, rather than sponsoring fake groups to attack the revered Bishop.

“There is no denying the fact that Nigeria under General Buhari is now a centre of bloodshed. Killings, banditry, kidnappings and all forms of insecurities are now order of the day.

“The President should face the job for which he swore to. Mr. President, fulfill your campaign promises, secure the country and make life better for all of us.

“This country belongs to all of us. And no section of this country should be made superior than the other.

“We are bonafide citizens with equal rights. Enough of these shenanigans. We are watching.”