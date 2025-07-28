‘Internally displaced again’, Onanuga mocks El-Rufai over rejection, banishment from SDP

Bayo Onanuga, special adviser on information and strategy to President Bola Tinubu, has mocked former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, following his expulsion from the Social Democratic Party (SDP), quipping, “Internally Displaced Again!”

Onanuga made the remark on Monday in reaction to news of El-Rufai’s 30-year ban from the SDP.

His comment, posted on social media, appeared to be a jibe at the former governor’s uncertain political trajectory after his fallout with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The SDP’s National Working Committee (NWC) had earlier announced El-Rufai’s banishment, accusing him of falsely parading himself as a party member without undergoing the formal registration process required by law and the party’s constitution.

In a statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Araba Rufus Aiyenigba, the SDP said El-Rufai’s conduct amounted to false representation and impersonation.

“This individual, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, has in recent months been parading himself as a member of the SDP despite the assertion of the Kaduna State Executives that he has not joined the SDP but has instead been promoting the activities of another political party in the State,” Aiyenigba said.

He explained that El-Rufai never registered at his ward level, a constitutional prerequisite for valid membership

“At the initial stage, this individual was given the benefit of the doubt given his status as an elderly person, a former Minister and State Governor who should know the implications of false representation…,” the statement added.

According to the SDP, El-Rufai’s false claims on social media prompted public congratulations from party leaders and even led to a letter of support, which he allegedly requested from the party’s national publicity secretary.

However, upon further scrutiny and confirmation from the Kaduna chapter, it became clear that El-Rufai had not formally joined the party.

Citing its constitutional powers and provisions of the Electoral Act, the NWC resolved to impose a 30-year ban on El-Rufai, effectively barring him from seeking membership or associating with the party until 2055.

