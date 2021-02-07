The Secretary to the State Government, Ahmed Matane, made this known in a statement on Sunday.

Matane quoted the governor as saying that the appointment of Gunna was based on merit, proven credentials, personal integrity and outstanding records of experience.

Bello reminded the acting chairman of the policy direction of the the administration, which was aimed at improving the quality of life of the people of the state.

Bello urged Gunna to pursue the reinvigoration of the board within the context of the State Government’s drive towards enhanced internally generated revenue.

The governor called on the acting chairman to bring his knowledge, skills and wealth of experience to bear in the performance of his new assignment.

Bello directed the Executive Chairman of the board, Alhaji Jibrin Habibu, to proceed on terminal leave with effect from February 8.